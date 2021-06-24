Coronavirus news - live: First death from Delta plus Covid variant in India as cases continue to rise
The Indian state of Madhya Pradesh has reported its first death linked to the new Delta plus variant — which is a mutation in the already “more transmissible” Delta variant.
Delta variant was first identified in India and has been categorised as a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation.
State medical education minister Vishwas Sarang confirmed the death and said that five cases of the new variant have been found in the state till now.
Mr Sarang was quoted as saying by The Indian Express: “Five cases of Delta plus variant have come to light so far in the state; of them one patient has died. The state is working out a plan to tackle the situation.”
He said that the deceased was not yet inoculated, and the other four patients, who were all vaccinated, have recovered.
This comes as the number of Delta plus cases, which has been classified as a variant of concern by India, has risen. The health ministry said on Wednesday around 40 cases have been found in the country from three states, up from 22 a day before, according to media reports.
Meanwhile, Australia’s New South Wales reported a rise in new local cases of Covid-19 for the third straight day amid an outbreak of the Delta variant. Eleven new local cases were reported, taking the total infections in the latest outbreak to more than 40, according to Reuters.
State premier Gladys Berejiklian has said this is “perhaps the scariest period that New South Wales is going through” since the pandemic began last year.
Doctor says no evidence Delta plus variant will cause third wave in India
One of India’s top doctors and genome sequencers has said that there is no evidence yet to suggest that the Delta plus — a mutation in the Delta variant of Covid-19 — has anything to do with a possible third wave.
This comes as India reported 40 cases of the new variant.
Dr Anurag Agarwal, director of the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology in India, told NDTV that Delta still remains a variant of concern and “we must be concerned about the second wave not ending, before we worry about the third wave.”
WHO says concerns about Sputnik V plant in Russia
The World Health Organisation has flagged concerns after its review of how Russia produces the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. The agency said it found issues with the filling of vials at one plant.
Pharmstandard-UfaVITA, the firm that fills the vaccine, said all the concerns have been addressed and invited the WHO for another inspection.
Sputnik V is approved for use in more than 60 countries. In India, drugmaker Dr Reddy's Laboratories has a pact with Russian Direct Investment Fund to sell 250 million doses of the vaccine in India.
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the coronavirus pandemic for Thursday 24 June, 2021.
