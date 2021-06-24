Volunteers wear protective gear as they prepare to bury a body of a Covid-19 victim in India’s Chennai city on 5 June, 2021 (AFP via Getty Images)

The Indian state of Madhya Pradesh has reported its first death linked to the new Delta plus variant — which is a mutation in the already “more transmissible” Delta variant.

Delta variant was first identified in India and has been categorised as a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation.

State medical education minister Vishwas Sarang confirmed the death and said that five cases of the new variant have been found in the state till now.

Mr Sarang was quoted as saying by The Indian Express: “Five cases of Delta plus variant have come to light so far in the state; of them one patient has died. The state is working out a plan to tackle the situation.”

He said that the deceased was not yet inoculated, and the other four patients, who were all vaccinated, have recovered.

This comes as the number of Delta plus cases, which has been classified as a variant of concern by India, has risen. The health ministry said on Wednesday around 40 cases have been found in the country from three states, up from 22 a day before, according to media reports.

Meanwhile, Australia’s New South Wales reported a rise in new local cases of Covid-19 for the third straight day amid an outbreak of the Delta variant. Eleven new local cases were reported, taking the total infections in the latest outbreak to more than 40, according to Reuters.

State premier Gladys Berejiklian has said this is “perhaps the scariest period that New South Wales is going through” since the pandemic began last year.