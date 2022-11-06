Jump to content

Matt Hancock isn’t the only MP getting paid for not doing his job

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Sunday 06 November 2022 13:44
<p>It is time MPs took a leaf out of Denis Skinner’s book</p>

I agree entirely that Matt Hancock should be at home working to earn his pay as a member of parliament. Not earning extra cash in a jungle in Australia.

However, he is not alone in getting paid for not doing his job. Where was Boris Johnson before he decided to come home for a leadership election? On holiday in the Caribbean! Parliament had only just got back from a long summer holiday, but he still went on holiday. If hard-working parents had done this and taken their children out of school, they could have been fined.

It is time MPs took a leaf out of Denis Skinner’s book. When asked about why he was in the House so often, he said that’s what I am paid to do. Simple really.

