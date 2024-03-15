The IT system McDonald’s uses has crashed in many countries and the only way to buy a meal is by using cash. Many of the young people who visit McDonald’s may not know what cash is – but just ask an old person and you will be told.

Since the burgers are no longer available at the moment, I assume most people will go home and make a nice healthy vegetarian pasta and have a chat around the table, like families used to.

Don't worry about the losses, McDonald’s won't go broke.