Starmer warns Labour cannot ‘turn on taps straight away’ to fund the arts

Sir Keir Starmer accused the Tories of thinking “working people don’t need culture” as he pledged a raft of measures aimed at boosting access to the arts, including a crackdown on ticket touting.

However, the Labour leader warned the party would be unable to “turn on the taps straight away” if it wins power as he faced questions about whether the plans would be backed by new funding.

In a speech at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in central London, Sir Keir said the “war on culture” would end with a Labour government.