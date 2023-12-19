Jump to content

Your view

The Tory party are protecting the wealthy at the expense of the rest of us

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Tuesday 19 December 2023 18:10
(PA)

'Was it not the Conservative Party that itself reduced local housing targets in the first place?'

So, just when you thought that Rishi Sunak had overseen any threats to his leadership, along comes Michael Gove to give a keynote speech on housing policy in central London rather than to the houses of parliament.

This proves yet again the Conservative’s lack of respect for parliamentary sovereignty and possibly a hint of something to come. After all, the right wing of the Conservative Party are hardly big fans of more housing targets, especially now that another inflationary surge is expected.

Was it not the Conservative Party that itself reduced local housing targets in the first place? Thus wiping out a whole generation from securing a home of their own, under Conservative rule?

