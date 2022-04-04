There is almost universal reluctance to consider any military intervention on the ground to support Ukraine. This gives Vladimir Putin the impunity he needs to continue and to intensify his total war on Ukraine and its people. He is little deterred by the sanctions imposed by western powers on the Russian regime.

Nato stands on the sidelines of Ukraine, frozen in its inaction by its fear of triggering a third world war and of Putin’s threat of nuclear attack. But is this not already a third world war by proxy?

Success for Putin in Ukraine would embolden him to turn his attention to other countries that he aims to bring back under Russian hegemony, including those now independent and members of Nato.