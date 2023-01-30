It is now clear that privatisation has been the central theme of this government since 2010. After being studiously hidden from public view the transfer of an almost endless supply of government money to big business is now coming to light– money that should have been available for the whole country.

It is an issue exasperating the ever-growing divide between rich and poor, with huge inflation of property values at one end of the wealth spectrum and food banks at the other.

The ultimate prize for big business, and the ultimate achievement for this Tory government, is the privatisation of the NHS by a long process of attrition. The gain to the hovering vultures of big business is the £130bn a year currently spent – even despite determined government austerity – on the NHS.