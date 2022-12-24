We have learned that, notwithstanding the spider webs of red tape in which we have snared ourselves with Brexit, the Centre for European Reform calculates that the government has also lost some £40bn in revenue – our revenue – in consequence.

It was reported by Andrew Grice on Thursday that this was sufficient to give every public sector worker “an inflation-linked pay rise instead of a real-terms cut and still have £12bn to spare” – sums beyond the unions negotiable expectations.

I believe that most people consider it the purpose of government to resolve national problems, not to propagate them. Their disastrous policies have shrunk both the national cake and it’s associated tax revenues. The appetite of their funders and supporters for a larger part of the smaller cake appears unabated.