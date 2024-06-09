Jump to content
Proportional representation would open the door to people like Farage

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Sunday 09 June 2024 17:37 BST
Having to listen to Farage in parliament would drag this country down to a new and dangerous low (BBC/AFP via Getty)

I’m appalled at the suggestion that having Farage sitting in the House of Commons would be “good for political debate”. It’s bad enough listening to his extreme rhetoric being spouted in the media, but having to listen to it in parliament would drag this country down to a new and dangerous low.

Whenever new polls are published showing increasing support for the Reform Party, I thank the heavens for our first-past-the-post system, which has helped keep extremism out of Westminster (although certain sections of the Tories seem to be bringing their own brand of that into government).

Proportional representation would open the door to a whole range of minority parties having the ability to influence government in a close-run election. Not necessarily an evil where benign policies from the Lib Dems or the Green Party are concerned, but a Farage-led Reform would be a completely different story.

