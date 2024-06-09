Like him or not, there’s a reason voters keep coming back to Nigel Farage

To what may we attribute the current success of Nigel Farage and his latest vehicle, Reform UK? Without exaggerating their strength – Reform UK is not about to win the general election and Farage is not going to be asked by the King to form an administration in his name – their rise is undeniable and, for the Tories, terrifying.

Quite a lot of that is down to one man and, whether you think him evil or not, the political gifts he undoubtedly possesses. He is, to many of us, a fascistic demagogue; but not every wannabe authoritarian leader gets very far, and it still takes skill, as well as luck and some judgement, to get as far as he has for as long as he has. After all, he first emerged as leader of Ukip in 2006 and has been part of the national scene, from Brussels to I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here ever since. Whether we like it nor not, he is a force in British politics.

The Farage factor can be surprisingly easily measured – a few percentage points at least. Though his return to the leadership of Reform UK (successor to the Brexit party and Ukip), coincided with the usual chaos in the Tory campaign, you could see the boost in its poll ratings, attracting most of its support from “traditional” Conservative voters. His presence in a non-leadership role and ubiquity in the political life of the nation for two decades has also helped Britain’s hard right find a voice to exert its influence, most obviously in forcing David Cameron to concede the promise of an EU referendum in January 2013. Of course, that only emboldened Farage, but that’s slightly another story.