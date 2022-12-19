Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

There is no excuse for denying nurses a decent wage

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Monday 19 December 2022 11:23
Comments
<p>It’s also worth remembering that our public service staff worked throughout the pandemic to save countless lives </p>

It’s also worth remembering that our public service staff worked throughout the pandemic to save countless lives

(PA)

It beggars belief that Stephen Barclay and Oliver Dowden deny that public sector workers, especially nurses, are worth paying a decent wage when the most dishonest, incompetent prime minster of our lifetime can earn £1m by speaking in the few months since his resignation, when he should be working on behalf of his constituents.

It’s also worth remembering that our public service staff worked throughout the pandemic to save countless lives while the government oversaw the deaths of many thousands, and even threw drinking parties in No 10 while doing so!

Mike Coomber

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in