It beggars belief that Stephen Barclay and Oliver Dowden deny that public sector workers, especially nurses, are worth paying a decent wage when the most dishonest, incompetent prime minster of our lifetime can earn £1m by speaking in the few months since his resignation, when he should be working on behalf of his constituents.

It’s also worth remembering that our public service staff worked throughout the pandemic to save countless lives while the government oversaw the deaths of many thousands, and even threw drinking parties in No 10 while doing so!

Mike Coomber