Is it too obvious to mention? Is it just too stark, too unpalatable? The party that served up the “hostile environment” for migrants is also the party that has presided, for decades, over selling off UK assets to foreign individuals and governments.

Those entities now benefit from and have control over significant parts of Britain’s infrastructure. This selling off of the family silver has gone hand in hand with spouting nonsense about sovereignty and the importance of borders and self-determination.

Energy companies are controlled by Spain or France, the Post Office was sold in part to a Saudi prince at below market value and a British ferry company is in the hands of a Dubai consortium.