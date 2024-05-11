Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Your view

Destructive protests don’t help anybody

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Saturday 11 May 2024 16:53 BST
Comments
Two women, aged 82 and 85, have been charged over a protest in London which saw them attempt to get access to the Magna Carta
Two women, aged 82 and 85, have been charged over a protest in London which saw them attempt to get access to the Magna Carta (Just Stop Oil)

Protests are a rite of passage for most young people – and occasionally much older people, as with the two women, aged 82 and 85, who are now charged over a protest in London which saw them attempt to get access to the Magna Carta with a hammer and chisel.

Often, and regrettably, protests are dangerous – but why should they be destructive? The latest approach seems to involve throwing paint at culturally important paintings and artefacts, or glueing yourself to them. Yes, it will get coverage, but not always the support they want.

Protests are vital for so many reasons, but they must be for a worthy cause, and conducted in a positive manner.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in