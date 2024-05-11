Destructive protests don’t help anybody

Protests are a rite of passage for most young people – and occasionally much older people, as with the two women, aged 82 and 85, who are now charged over a protest in London which saw them attempt to get access to the Magna Carta with a hammer and chisel.

Often, and regrettably, protests are dangerous – but why should they be destructive? The latest approach seems to involve throwing paint at culturally important paintings and artefacts, or glueing yourself to them. Yes, it will get coverage, but not always the support they want.

Protests are vital for so many reasons, but they must be for a worthy cause, and conducted in a positive manner.