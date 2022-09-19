Justin Welby said something profound at the Queen’s funeral
It is to be hoped that Justin Welby’s words in honour of the Queen, that those who serve “will be loved and remembered when those who cling to power and privileges are long forgotten,” will not fall on deaf ears.
If we take anything from the death of Queen Elizabeth II, it should be that self-serving opportunism is no substitute for selfless service and dedication to the safety and welfare of others.
Graham Powell
