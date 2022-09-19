Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Justin Welby said something profound at the Queen’s funeral

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Monday 19 September 2022 14:23
Comments
<p>If we take anything from the death of Queen Elizabeth II, it should be that self-serving opportunism is no substitute for selfless service and dedication to the safety and welfare of others</p>

If we take anything from the death of Queen Elizabeth II, it should be that self-serving opportunism is no substitute for selfless service and dedication to the safety and welfare of others

(Getty)

It is to be hoped that Justin Welby’s words in honour of the Queen, that those who serve “will be loved and remembered when those who cling to power and privileges are long forgotten,” will not fall on deaf ears.

If we take anything from the death of Queen Elizabeth II, it should be that self-serving opportunism is no substitute for selfless service and dedication to the safety and welfare of others.

Graham Powell

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in