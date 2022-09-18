I have some sympathy with those demonstrating against the institution of monarchy, though I think their protests just now are somewhat tasteless and more likely to provoke opposition than garner support.

There’s an injustice in inheritance, whether it be of wealth or power. A society that condones hereditary privilege is at risk of tolerating hereditary deprivation. But in the case of royalty, there’s also an injustice to the recipient – they might not have chosen that life.

But what is the alternative? A major disadvantage of having an elected politician as president is that the incumbent could be a self-obsessed power seeker. (Recent international examples are available!) Ideally, I would like to see someone of the stature of, say, David Attenborough or Mary Beard doing the job for a period of five or 10 years.