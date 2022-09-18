Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Our public sphere is being stifled. Multiple arrests for the mildest of public protests against King Charles’ accession; wall-to-wall positive media coverage with barely a single republican viewpoint; Parliament adjourned at a time of desperate worry for working-class families; major sporting events cancelled and even kids’ football halted.

It is clear that there are many throughout the country mourning the Queen’s death. It is right that they are afforded opportunities to do so. But there is also a sizable section of the population – including large and growing numbers of young people – who do not believe in hereditary privilege, don’t consent to Charles’ accession and want a different kind of political system. We deserve to have our voices heard.

We are in the middle of a crisis – not just of the cost of living – but of inequality. Energy bills are squeezing families’ budgets, as energy corporations rake in billions in profit. Wages are squeezed by growing inflation as billionaires get richer by the day. The accession of a very wealthy aristocrat to become monarch, with parliament adjourned over a period in which solutions to the cost of living crisis are desperately needed, is a feature of this crisis, not an interruption to it.

Being a king, atop an unequal and unjust economic system, means you have your own rules. The King, for example, will pay no inheritance tax on his mother’s private wealth, whereas the public have to pay 40 per cent on anything inherited over a £325,000 threshold.

The monarch is also immune from dozens more laws: King Charles will be exempt from various workers’ rights, health and safety, and pensions legislation, while the police are effectively barred from entering his private estate to investigate crimes without the crown’s permission. Shockingly, royal household employees are unable to raise sexual and racial discrimination complaints.

This story is one we know well – because it’s not exclusive to the royal family. For the past 40 years, we have lived under an economic system that has given increasingly more power to the wealthy at the expense of working people. The welfare state has been vandalised, housing has become prohibitively expensive, workers’ rights have been eroded – and the rich have got richer because of it.

The news that dozens of King Charles’s staff have been made redundant, in the middle of an incredibly busy work period, and a cost of living crisis, is an experience that will be known by many workers across this country. A spokesperson for Clarence House, the King’s London residence for nearly 20 years, says they are “working urgently to identify alternative roles for the greatest possible number of staff”.

In this context, the monarchical regime and its basis in hereditary privilege must be up for debate. The monarchy’s role in British colonialism is a good place to start. August marked the 75th anniversary of the partition of the subcontinent, when a British civil servant carved up the territory after spending 10 weeks in the region. Over a million people died as a result.

As Pakistanis struggle with the reality of climate collapse, it’s clear that the legacy of empire is an ongoing disaster for many. The unimaginable wealth of the royal family is built on the forced transfer of wealth and resources from the global south to Britain’s coffers. Our country needs to help build a new system that gives justice to all – but that can only happen if historic wrongs are recognised as part of our national story.

Just as silence reigns when it comes to Britain’s colonial past, we are also told silence is the only respectful mode amidst the death of one monarch and the accession of another – even in a time of deep national crisis. There is a tone that needs to be struck when some are mourning, but it is wrong to suspend politics entirely.

Parliament has been adjourned and Keir Starmer has told Labour MPs that the only media appearances they can do are tributes to the Queen in their local paper. The impending rise in bills in October: silence. The shooting of an unarmed black man in London: silence. These issues can not wait. People in this country desperately need a government taking decisive action to help them, not a self-imposed recess, however respectful the intention is.

There are some who have bravely decided to put forward their republican beliefs – either by standing with placards or shouting slogans at official events. They have either quickly been moved on, or arrested by police. My party’s leader, a human rights lawyer no less, questioned the “respect” of the protesters and refused to criticise the heavy-handed policing. With dissent criminalised, his disregard for the democratic right to protest at a time of deep economic and political turmoil is deeply concerning.

But there is a wider point here too. The way protesters have been treated, and the way that Prince Andrew’s reputation is carefully being restored, is indicative of the deep inequality in our country. You’ll get arrested for shouting “Andrew, you’re a sick old man”, but receive the full protection of the British state if you’re a Prince who American prosecutors want to question about child sex offences.

Which brings us back to the most important principle as to why we must have a revived republican movement. Our country suffers greatly from inequality – from ordinary people getting shafted while the rich and powerful get away with whatever they want. It follows naturally from this that no one person, or one family, has the divine right to become our nation’s head of state.

Democracy matters. Without it there is no accountability, and no justice. In our political institutions, in our workplaces, there must be mechanisms by which we can hold powerful people to account, and have our voices heard. These are the principles that must define our country, and our world.

Sonali Bhattacharyya is an award-winning playwright and screenwriter