Keir Starmer says protesters should ‘respect’ mourners of Queen Elizabeth

Keir Starmer has shared his belief that protesters should be respectful of those who are mourning Queen Elizabeth II.

"This is a human instinct, I think, to come forward at a moment like this ... people have just wanted to come forward to say thank you," the Labour leader said in reference to crowds gathering in the city to bid farewell to the monarch.

Sharing a message to the public on BBC News, Sir Starmer said: "People made a huge effort to come and have that private moment to say thank you to Queen Elizabeth II. Respect that."

