An inquiry has found that Dominic Raab’s Bill of Rights legislation should be scrapped. The legislation has been shown to ultimately undermine our human rights laws, reduce the power of judges at odds with the government and prevent any challenge to the deportation of refugees.

Many MPs and peers can already see that Raab’s Bill of Rights would reduce the protections we already have around free speech and the powers of the courts. Simply put, it would have given the government more control to override our judicial system.

No wonder the Joint Committee on Human Rights wants to stop the bill in its tracks. It is unwanted, unnecessary, discriminatory and altogether worthless.