I completely agree withThe Independent’s recent editorial that the prime minister has staked his political future on the Rwanda issue, as evident in his rather surreal press conference, in which he persisted in adjuring the House of Lords to get a move on and pass his bill. It is the unequivocal right of the Lords to peruse this legislation with a fine-toothed comb and not for this chamber to be made toothless by an intractable Rishi Sunak.

I personally don’t understand why Sunak thinks that this is the most important issue facing the British public today. They have far more important matters on their minds than the cruel and unworkable deportation of disenfranchised asylum seekers.

It is a strange obsession of the Tory party and although the rebellion collapsed, there is so much disunity in this party. It is frankly disgraceful. Why can’t other strategies be implemented such as proactive “safe and legal” routes? Or is that seen to be too safe by this government, which would rather grandstand and champion a gimmicky policy that will never work?