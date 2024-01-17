The Rwanda plan remains doomed to fail

Most premiers find their time in office defined by a few broad, historical brush strokes. For Chamberlain, appeasement; for Churchill, it was obviously the finest hour; for Eden, Suez; for Callaghan, the winter of discontent; for Blair, it was Iraq; for Johnson, Partygate and Brexit; with Truss, it was the disastrous mini-Budget.

For Rishi Sunak, it will assuredly not be the Windsor Framework, nor the halving of inflation. Rather, his epitaph seems destined to be “Rwanda”, a fairly obscure African country at the centre of a convoluted saga of a relatively small number of refugees who never quite made it to Kigali. In a word, failure.

It is bizarre, but highly appropriate, because, for whatever reason, Mr Sunak has made the Rwanda plan his own personal cause, to the virtual exclusion of all else. Historians may be able to make better sense of it than those living through it now. It is politics viewed from the wrong end of the telescope.