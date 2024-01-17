It’s crunch time for Rwanda – but mainly for Rishi’s leadership
The Rwanda rebels may fail to toughen up the bill, but success for them is putting Sunak in the firing line for the party’s looming election defeat and replacing him with one of their own, says Andrew Grice
The biggest Conservative backbench revolt since he became prime minister makes this a dangerous moment for Rishi Sunak.
Yesterday’s rebellion by 60 MPs over the Safety of Rwanda Bill was a coordinated show of strength by his right-wing enemies. His allies had hoped to the limit the number to about 40.
It’s not merely crunch time for his flawed scheme to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, but for his premiership.
