Watch and marvel as the mad old Tory circular firing squad is back on parade
Judging from the dark moods on the Conservative benches, the immigration question could wreak chaos within the party for years to come, says Joe Murphy
Somebody pinch me, I seem to have fallen through a space-time warp and landed in 1994.
There in the chamber below was Bill Cash, a sheaf of amendments in his arms, waffling about parliamentary sovereignty. A few seats away, John Redwood nodded along, and not far off the languorous Edward Leigh inspected his fingernails closely.
So many white-haired, ancient veterans of the Maastricht Wars of 30 years ago, still there on the green benches, still in perpetual warfare with their hapless leaders.
