Somebody pinch me, I seem to have fallen through a space-time warp and landed in 1994.

There in the chamber below was Bill Cash, a sheaf of amendments in his arms, waffling about parliamentary sovereignty. A few seats away, John Redwood nodded along, and not far off the languorous Edward Leigh inspected his fingernails closely.

So many white-haired, ancient veterans of the Maastricht Wars of 30 years ago, still there on the green benches, still in perpetual warfare with their hapless leaders.