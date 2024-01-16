Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

comment

Watch and marvel as the mad old Tory circular firing squad is back on parade

Judging from the dark moods on the Conservative benches, the immigration question could wreak chaos within the party for years to come, says Joe Murphy

Tuesday 16 January 2024 19:25
Comments
<p>Edward Leigh, one of the white-haired, ancient veterans of the Maastricht Wars of 30 years ago… and still at war with Tory party leadership </p>

Edward Leigh, one of the white-haired, ancient veterans of the Maastricht Wars of 30 years ago… and still at war with Tory party leadership

(ParliamentTV)

Somebody pinch me, I seem to have fallen through a space-time warp and landed in 1994.

There in the chamber below was Bill Cash, a sheaf of amendments in his arms, waffling about parliamentary sovereignty. A few seats away, John Redwood nodded along, and not far off the languorous Edward Leigh inspected his fingernails closely.

So many white-haired, ancient veterans of the Maastricht Wars of 30 years ago, still there on the green benches, still in perpetual warfare with their hapless leaders.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in