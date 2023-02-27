What does the ‘Windsor Framework’ mean for Northern Ireland?

The “Windsor framework” - a post-Brexit agreement between the UK and the EU on trade arrangements for Northern Ireland - has been struck between Rishi Sunak and EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

Under the new deal, goods travelling from Great Britain to Northern Ireland will travel through a “green lane.” Goods will travel in the “red lane” if they move on to the EU.

It also removes the need for customs paperwork for those sending parcels to friends and family in Northern Ireland, and means that EU VAT rules could be applied in Northern Ireland.

