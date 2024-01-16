A Post Office inquiry MP admitted he has not watched the popular ITV drama that catapulted the Horizon scandal into the public domain.

Jonathan Gullis, MP for Stoke-on-Trent North, revealed he had been made to watch Paw Patrol with his young children instead, much to the amusement of those at the official Post Office inquiry on Tuesday (16 January).

Mr Gullis said: “I might be one of the only people in the country who has yet to watch the ITV drama.

“With having two young children I am stuck between Paw Patrol and many other shows.”