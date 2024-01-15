Jump to content

You’re no longer a private citizen, Lord Cameron, so start talking

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Monday 15 January 2024 16:59
Some think that the matter was clearly corrupt and that its legality should be more thoroughly scrutinised

David Cameron, restored to government by virtue of the desperation of Rishi Sunak and the all-too-convenient facility of a seat in the Lords, is reminding us of his Tory credentials.

In particular, the scandal surrounding his time with lobbying client Greensill Capital.

It is supposed that he made himself many millions of pounds accessing government connections on Greensill’s behalf. Yet he refuses to disclose the amounts involved because he was a "private citizen" not in government when he "earned" them.

