David Cameron, restored to government by virtue of the desperation of Rishi Sunak and the all-too-convenient facility of a seat in the Lords, is reminding us of his Tory credentials.

In particular, the scandal surrounding his time with lobbying client Greensill Capital.

It is supposed that he made himself many millions of pounds accessing government connections on Greensill’s behalf. Yet he refuses to disclose the amounts involved because he was a "private citizen" not in government when he "earned" them.