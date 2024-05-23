Recently, Rishi Sunak made the only decision he could make without having to consult the warring factions in his party first, by calling a snap election. At a stroke he has cast the lot of them adrift. He has had the last laugh.

Now Sunak has certainty and can plan for his future. He must know that he will lose the election, and I believe he will resign as party leader the same day. He will step down from parliament as soon as possible after that, and will return to the finance sector in a prestige role.

Who knows, maybe he will relocate to the US, and it will truly be his personal Independence Day.