Your view

Brexit has sparked a cultural ‘civil war’ in the UK

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Thursday 15 February 2024 18:06
We need to be bold and brave to usher in an era where British people can once again feel at one with each other

We need to be bold and brave to usher in an era where British people can once again feel at one with each other

(PA)

With the UK economy now in recession, we need to take a long hard look at why our nation has got into this situation. As a former teacher of economic history, I would want us to look back to the origins of the industrial revolution. The “zeitgeist” at that time was favourable to economic development. It is not now.

Ever since the Brexit campaign got going there has been a cultural “civil war” underway in the UK. It has been encouraged by unscrupulous politicians and a rabidly right-wing popular press. What the UK needs now is a new national settlement covering constitutional, economic, and environmental issues. We need to be bold and brave to usher in an era where British people can once again feel at one with each other, in their country.

Andrew McLuskey

