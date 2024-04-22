Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Sunak must learn that mean spirits make poor leaders

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Monday 22 April 2024 17:57 BST
The answer is to re-balance society so that people here, as in other countries, have a decent standard of living
(AP)

David Platt’s recent letter to The Independent, on rights and benefits, demonstrates the prevalence of a particularly shallow perspective on strategic thinking and planning in today’s society.

He refers to the NHS as being particularly in need of the money that is paid to pensioners. It is not the pension triple lock that is the problem, it is the attitude towards paying for the society we want.

Robbing Peter Pensioner to pay Patient Paul is a poorly thought-out strategy. As we are being made acutely aware under a Tory government of low taxation that requires us all to pay more and more, for less and less. Having cut any sort of investment for the last 14 years and counting, the current state of our nation makes a show of continuing the triple lock. Like everything Tory it is less, dressed up as more.

