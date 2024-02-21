Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Your view

War is on our doorstep – we can’t walk away now

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Wednesday 21 February 2024 16:08
Comments
<p>This is possibly the most important issue facing Europe, and by default the rest of the world</p>

This is possibly the most important issue facing Europe, and by default the rest of the world

(REUTERS)

Whilst the many other conflicts across the world must keep our attention, the invasion of Ukraine and the apparent stalling of the Ukrainian defence must not be allowed to be sidelined. This is possibly the most important issue facing Europe, and by default the rest of the world.

It is well understood that Russian leaders are historically undemocratic and aggressive in their ambitions. Russian president Putin is no different and will ruthlessly take advantage of any opportunity to push forward his agenda. For better or worse, short of full involvement, supplies of armaments by western powers to Ukraine must be increased. I say this as a natural pacifist and feel uncomfortable doing so. But the long-term consequences of this war on our doorstep, if it is allowed to succeed, are simply horrific.

Steve Edmondson

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in