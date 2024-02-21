Whilst the many other conflicts across the world must keep our attention, the invasion of Ukraine and the apparent stalling of the Ukrainian defence must not be allowed to be sidelined. This is possibly the most important issue facing Europe, and by default the rest of the world.

It is well understood that Russian leaders are historically undemocratic and aggressive in their ambitions. Russian president Putin is no different and will ruthlessly take advantage of any opportunity to push forward his agenda. For better or worse, short of full involvement, supplies of armaments by western powers to Ukraine must be increased. I say this as a natural pacifist and feel uncomfortable doing so. But the long-term consequences of this war on our doorstep, if it is allowed to succeed, are simply horrific.

Steve Edmondson