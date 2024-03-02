What a missed opportunity for Rishi Sunak at his hastily arranged press conference last night.

He is in the unique position to summon the press who will note his words. What a shame he didn’t choose words that would signal an end to the toxic political atmosphere that we have been enduring for the past few months.

Mr Sunak stood at the lectern and decried “extremist forces” that, he says, are trying to “tear us apart”.