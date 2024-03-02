Jump to content

Your view

Rishi Sunak’s press conference was a missed opportunity for cooler heads to prevail

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Saturday 02 March 2024 16:32
What a shame the PM didn't choose words that would signal an end to the toxic political atmosphere

What a shame the PM didn’t choose words that would signal an end to the toxic political atmosphere

What a missed opportunity for Rishi Sunak at his hastily arranged press conference last night.

He is in the unique position to summon the press who will note his words. What a shame he didn’t choose words that would signal an end to the toxic political atmosphere that we have been enduring for the past few months.

Mr Sunak stood at the lectern and decried “extremist forces” that, he says, are trying to “tear us apart”.

