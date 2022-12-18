Jump to content

A Tory ‘stealth tax’ doesn’t surprise me – does it you?

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Sunday 18 December 2022 14:30
Comments
<p>It is yet another case of trashing the country and the lives of ordinary people without thinking about the impact of their actions</p>

It is yet another case of trashing the country and the lives of ordinary people without thinking about the impact of their actions

(Reuters)

I’m not surprise to read about the government’s “stealth tax raid”. It’s in the DNA of the Tory party and government who use the system to keep the lower paid in society suppressed, whilst rewarding their paymasters and supporters with tax breaks and the like.

They are the party of millionaires. It’s amazing that the other members of the parliamentary party all keep quiet about the effects of their policies on their constituents, although perhaps they only think of their buddies in the constituencies they are supposed to be representing.

It is yet another case of trashing the country and the lives of ordinary people without thinking about the impact of their actions, other than what they get from their supporters who are unable to bring themselves to tell the truth about the situation they have created.

