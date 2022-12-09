I am in my early 60s. The defining political event of my generation was the Great Miners’ Strike of 1984-5 – the longest, most bitter national strike in British working-class history. For over a year, the Thatcher government mobilized the full power of the state to break the strike by the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) who were fighting to prevent colliery closures, the destruction of their industry and in defence of their communities. It was a dispute which demanded an answer to the question: which side are you on?

In the course of the strike, the police became an occupying army in mining villages. The government approved brutality the police used against pickets – such as that used against pickets at the cocking plant at Orgreave on June 18, 1984 – exposed the myth that the police were a neutral force in society forever.

11,291 people were arrested during the strike; 8,000 were subsequently charged, and some 200 served prison sentences.