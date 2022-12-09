Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Tories seem determined to make our ignoble history repeat itself

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Friday 09 December 2022 13:47
Comments
<p>Which side are you on? </p>

Which side are you on?

(Getty Images)

I am in my early 60s. The defining political event of my generation was the Great Miners’ Strike of 1984-5 – the longest, most bitter national strike in British working-class history. For over a year, the Thatcher government mobilized the full power of the state to break the strike by the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) who were fighting to prevent colliery closures, the destruction of their industry and in defence of their communities. It was a dispute which demanded an answer to the question: which side are you on?

In the course of the strike, the police became an occupying army in mining villages. The government approved brutality the police used against pickets – such as that used against pickets at the cocking plant at Orgreave on June 18, 1984 – exposed the myth that the police were a neutral force in society forever.

11,291 people were arrested during the strike; 8,000 were subsequently charged, and some 200 served prison sentences.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in