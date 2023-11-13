The news that Suella Braverman has finally been sacked as the UK’s home secretary is cause for rejoicing.

Braverman spent most of last week pressuring the police to ban Saturday’s march calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. She previously characterised the weekly demonstrations for peace as “hate marches”.

On Saturday, it was clear that the only “hate march” in central London was at the Cenotaph as far-right extremists “polluted” Armistice Day, action incited and enabled by Braverman.