Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Your view

Good riddance, Suella – the dustbin of history awaits

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Monday 13 November 2023 18:55
Comments
<p>Braverman has polluted the Home Office for long enough</p>

Braverman has polluted the Home Office for long enough

(Reuters)

The news that Suella Braverman has finally been sacked as the UK’s home secretary is cause for rejoicing.

Braverman spent most of last week pressuring the police to ban Saturday’s march calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. She previously characterised the weekly demonstrations for peace as “hate marches”.

On Saturday, it was clear that the only “hate march” in central London was at the Cenotaph as far-right extremists “polluted” Armistice Day, action incited and enabled by Braverman.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in