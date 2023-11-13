David Cameron’s return is the last roll of the dice by a desperate PM…
… but derision at Rishi Sunak pitching himself as the ‘candidate for change’ before asking a former prime minister for help will be worth it if it lends the Conservatives the semblance of stability ahead of a general election, writes Sean O’Grady
“We Can’t Go On Like This” was the slogan that helped David Cameron into power in the first place. Seems it may have done so again, and dramatically.
Then, before the 2010 election, it was applied to Gordon Brown and his increasingly beleaguered government, though rather unfairly. It is a phrase that may have occurred to Rishi Sunak as he tried and failed to control his turbulent home secretary, Suella Braverman, a debilitating business. Having Cameron back, an old face, will give the government a different, if not fresher look.
In foreign affairs, Cameron won’t have much to do with the grittier and more partisan aspects of domestic policy. But he’s obviously a big beast and a famous name and, as a former premier, carries some prestige, albeit tarnished by the disastrous Brexit referendum. Worth a go?
