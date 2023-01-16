At a constituency meeting in Fareham on Friday, Suella Braverman was confronted by Joan Salter, an 83-year-old survivor of the Holocaust. Salter, who has an MBE for her work in Holocaust education, told Braverman: “When I hear you using words against refugees like ‘swarms’ and an ‘invasion’. I am reminded of language used to dehumanise and justify the murder of my family and millions of others.”

Braverman responded by trotting out empty assurances that she shared Salter’s “concern” and “sympathy” with refugees, then said: “I won’t apologize for the language that I have used to demonstrate the scale of the problem.”

Incredibly, the Home Office later undertook a damage limitation campaign on Braverman’s behalf, insisting a video of her exchange with Salter circulating on social media was “heavily edited and doesn’t reflect the full exchange”.