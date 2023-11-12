Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Your view

Suella supporters should be ashamed

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Sunday 12 November 2023 15:04
Comments
<p>The home secretary and all those supporting her should be ashamed of themselves for actively rabble-rousing</p>

The home secretary and all those supporting her should be ashamed of themselves for actively rabble-rousing

(Victoria Jones/PA Wire)

Who on Earth is surprised that the far-right thugs who claimed they were in Whitehall on Armistice Day to defend statues (that did not need protecting) ended up fighting with the police?

The rhetoric around countering another march, labelled by Suella Braverman as a hate march, is not only mendacious and insulting, but factually incorrect. The peace attendees started over two miles away on Park Lane and never went near the Cenotaph. The home secretary and all those supporting her should be ashamed of themselves for actively rabble-rousing the dregs of our country!

Robert Boston

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in