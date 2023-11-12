Who on Earth is surprised that the far-right thugs who claimed they were in Whitehall on Armistice Day to defend statues (that did not need protecting) ended up fighting with the police?

The rhetoric around countering another march, labelled by Suella Braverman as a hate march, is not only mendacious and insulting, but factually incorrect. The peace attendees started over two miles away on Park Lane and never went near the Cenotaph. The home secretary and all those supporting her should be ashamed of themselves for actively rabble-rousing the dregs of our country!

Robert Boston