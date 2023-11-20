The Tory’s fixation with the Rwanda project is desperate and unhinged

The government’s obsessive commitment to its Rwanda migrant policy is desperate and unhinged. We are obliged to watch as a succession of ministers are trotted out to justify the unacceptable in order to appease the right-wing of their party and pursue an unworkable and amoral approach to a problem that has been exacerbated by the government itself.

The readiness with which our government is prepared to overturn international human rights legislation and the rule of law in order to demonise those who are seeking a better life for themselves away from poverty and exploitation is shameful. Climate change, political instability and poverty will cause more and more people to move from their homes to seek a better life elsewhere – that is their basic human right and has been a characteristic of human behaviour for all times.

The way that the government should be responding to the problem, now and over the last decade, is twofold; by working in a coordinated way internationally to criminalise and punish the actions of the illegal people traffickers, whilst ensuring that efficient systems are in place to process asylum requests and migrant applications.