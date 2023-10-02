I truly hope the Conservatives are heading for a landslide defeat in the next election, as this country cannot afford another Tory government. Listening to the prime minister’s recent round of interviews it’s clear Rishi Sunak is just repeating the same old waffle. He talks about helping hard-pressed motorists, yet is constantly using a private helicopter for all his journeys!

Sunak has never experienced what it is like to not have money, how could he ever understand the feeling parents get when they have neither money nor food to feed their family?

Meanwhile, other Tories are focused on cutting taxes for the rich. How will a change in inheritance tax help the working class?