This country cannot afford another Tory government

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Monday 02 October 2023 15:50
<p>This country needs a more compassionate government, one that lives in the real world</p>

I truly hope the Conservatives are heading for a landslide defeat in the next election, as this country cannot afford another Tory government. Listening to the prime minister’s recent round of interviews it’s clear Rishi Sunak is just repeating the same old waffle. He talks about helping hard-pressed motorists, yet is constantly using a private helicopter for all his journeys!

Sunak has never experienced what it is like to not have money, how could he ever understand the feeling parents get when they have neither money nor food to feed their family?

Meanwhile, other Tories are focused on cutting taxes for the rich. How will a change in inheritance tax help the working class?

