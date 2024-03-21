We receive relatively small numbers of asylum seekers in the UK compared to other European countries, and those we do receive offer us many opportunities. Many are highly skilled, and the vast majority can make much-needed contributions to our economy and society.

To fully realise these benefits, though, we need to be much better at integrating asylum seekers and refugees. We can do this by processing claims quicker, offering more English lessons and providing more help to find work when people are eligible. Doing so would bring us all increased tax revenues and other economic and social benefits.

We are a sensible, as well as a compassionate nation. Surely, we can do better and make the most of our opportunities.