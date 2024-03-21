Cost of living crisis is ending and everyone has cheered up, says Tory MP

The UK’s cost of living crisis “is ending” and people have “cheered up”, a Tory MP has said.

Andrea Leadsom, Conservative MP for South Northamptonshire made her comments after inflation fell by 3.4 percent.

In an interview on the Sky Politics Hub on Wednesday (20 March), Ms Leadsom said: “What is really important is we have seen a fantastic drop in inflation today, that’s obviously cheered everyone up. It is what we have been working towards, is seeing the cost of living crisis end, and people take more home in their pay packets or in their salaries every day.”