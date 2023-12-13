So, exactly four years after Boris Johnson won an election based upon porky pies rather than an oven-ready Brexit deal, along comes Rishi Sunak to try and lead us all up the garden path again with his Rwanda scheme.

Does it never occur to the bitterly divided and civil war-ridden Conservative Party that people can see through their ideological nonsense nowadays more than ever before?

Four years on and millions of pounds wasted and they still never learn.