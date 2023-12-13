Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Your view

We need a Labour government to tackle small boats

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Wednesday 13 December 2023 17:28
Comments
<p>Does it never occur to the bitterly divided Conservative Party that people can see through their ideological nonsense?</p>

Does it never occur to the bitterly divided Conservative Party that people can see through their ideological nonsense?

(UK PARLIAMENT/AFP via Getty Imag)

So, exactly four years after Boris Johnson won an election based upon porky pies rather than an oven-ready Brexit deal, along comes Rishi Sunak to try and lead us all up the garden path again with his Rwanda scheme.

Does it never occur to the bitterly divided and civil war-ridden Conservative Party that people can see through their ideological nonsense nowadays more than ever before?

Four years on and millions of pounds wasted and they still never learn.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in