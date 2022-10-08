I quite agree with John Rentoul that it is in the remit of the prime minister to advise and make recommendations to the public, especially in the looming blackout scenario for the winter.

It is not “nannying” but part and parcel of the responsibilities of the prime ministerial role. She is mistaken, if she thinks that the vast majority of the public are aware and cognizant of all the issues affecting this country. An advertising campaign is a sensible and proactive way to alert people and advise them of the necessary ameliorative steps.

Leaving us to own devices is a negation of what governments are all about. It is not a strong-arm management style, just common sense from a government that needs now to wise-up to the public’s legitimate concerns. I also agree that not raising benefits with inflation is morally wrong and she will face a real backlash. No, this is certainly not the time for the government to get out of the way, we want them supporting, advising and doing the heavy lifting in what is a crisis ridden period for us all.