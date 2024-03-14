President Vladimir Putin’s latest reference to the potential use of nuclear weapons is variously described by Western pundits as “sabre rattling” or “playing to his domestic audience”. But a series of recent statements by influential people ought to give pause for thought.

President Macron recently openly discussed the prospect of sending Nato troops into Ukrainian territory and leaked German defence documents admitted the presence already of UK troops on the ground in Ukraine. Meanwhile, UK defence chiefs have warned repeatedly that the British army is not capable of conducting a conventional land war in central Europe.

European countries overall are sending less than promised to Nato chiefs, provoking the possible next US president to suggest Russia is free to attack countries not paying their dues to the Nato club. Leaders have warned about escalation and the risk of miscalculation while reassuring themselves that all-out nuclear war is impossible.