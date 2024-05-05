It may not be fashionable after 14 years of Tory chaos to lament the departure of a Conservative Party politician, but Andy Street losing in the West Midlands is a sad state of affairs. He is a highly competent, decent individual who has bucked the inexplicable preponderance of dreadful politicians across the UK.

We must retain the good ones, and all parties must do better to minimise the extremists, charlatans and incompetents. If the Tories had any grasp of reality, they would quickly find a spot for Street to get him back working for them and the heavily jaded citizens of this country.

Good luck to Richard Parker, who I am sure will do his best to fill some very large shoes in the West Midlands.