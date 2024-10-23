It’s not just young drivers who are a road menace

I agree with the call to prohibit newly qualified drivers from carrying other passengers (“Ban new, young drivers from carrying passengers of similar age – AA”, 20 October 2024).

But the recent recommendation that the over-70s who wish to continue driving have a more rigorous medical assessment is also entirely justified.

I am 76 and have long felt that the self-assessment system is completely unacceptable. For someone my age to dictate that “I’m fit and competent to drive” is ridiculous.

There should be at least some form of assessment of vision and mental ability, to ensure our roads are safer for everyone.

Susan Lammin

Dumfries

All locked up

The relief of getting rid of the last Tory government is wearing off fast. I can hardly believe the ineptitude of this Labour government, with each day producing a new disappointment.

Two gaffes stand out: the treatment of vulnerable pensioners, and the failure to address the victims of indefinite jail terms (“Former top judge demands help for prisoners ‘left to rot’ under ‘morally wrong’ indefinite jail terms”, 21 October 2024).

Reading in The Independent that the prisoners languishing under indefinite jail terms are not to be included in the review to tackle prison overcrowding leaves me amazed and angry.

It is not only morally wrong, but foolish. This could be an opportunity to win hearts and minds while doing something that is practical and very necessary. I just hope they are planning a separate review of this distressing situation.

Lynda Newbery

Bristol

Flush with cash

The current situation with the water companies perfectly illustrates the myth about the benefits of privatisation ("Water companies push for higher bills again as customers face up to 84% hike", Wednesday 23 October).

The much touted “investment” from privatisation seems not to have materialised, as it was never made mandatory in the rush to set up private companies.

Greed allowed the water companies to load themselves with debt, overpay their incompetent CEOs and hand millions to shareholders, rather than invest in infrastructure. Remember when Britain could boast about our “green flag” beaches?

Renationalisation would cost an estimated £90 billion. But, if we refuse to allow the prince increases that water companies are demanding, these companies will then start making a loss – and I bet that investors will then quickly sell up.

The share price will then fall to a level where the government can pick up these companies for a song.

Geoff Forward

Stirling

Where was the racism?

In his piece about Chris Kaba’s shooting, he twice mentions that Kaba was unarmed (“Chris Kaba’s death was an avoidable tragedy for his family – and the police”, 22 October 2024).

Yet the police officer Martyn Blake wouldn’t have known whether Kaba was armed or not.

What he would have known was that the Audi Kaba was using a battering ram and had recently been used in another incident where a man was shot. None of which has any bearing on Kaba’s race.

Oluwole concludes: “If you just focus on the shooting, you’re missing the point.” He might be wise to take his own advice.

Bill Bradbury

Bolton

Why Trump can’t stop talking about manhoods

American voters might be excused for being triggered by Donald Trump’s discussions of penis size on the campaign trail (“Trump raises eyebrows after crude 12-minute anecdote about Arnold Palmer’s manhood”, Sunday 19 October).

His fascination with the dimensions of the late golf champion Arnold Palmer is generally regarded by Trump supporters as a new “bit” in his comedy routine, and by everyone else as evidence of his cognitive decline.

Au contraire! After nearly a decade, it’s astonishing that anyone here would underestimate Mr Trump’s political instincts.

The Republican candidate, who “dances” – ironically, perhaps – to the gay anthem “Macho Man” at his rallies, is making an overt, and successful, play for male voters. According to recent polling, he is leading among young men by 20 points, while his overall approval rating by men roughly matches the support by women for his opponent. And more significantly, perhaps, are the gains he is making among Black men and Latinos – absolutely critical tranches of the electorate in North Carolina, Georgia and Nevada.

Trump is making a bald-faced appeal to a literal and figurative rigid conception of traditional masculinity combined with the misogyny that has poisoned our national politics for centuries. His toxic masculinity has poisoned the national psyche – and just might win him the election.

Eric Radack

Santa Fe