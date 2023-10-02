Sketch-writers were initially banned from the Liz Truss rally. Only news reporters were permitted to add their names to the list. But at some point, someone must have worked out that a Liz Truss rally will, by definition, reduce a news reporter to a satirist and so they relented.

You can only imagine the crisis meeting. Many years ago, still in the afterglow of her “that is a disgrace” speech on the subject of imported cheese, Truss – then environment secretary – told me personally that she had deliberately staged a photo opportunity and speech at a cheese manufacturers. She hoped that journalists would not be able to resist the temptation to go and laugh at her, and was disappointed that the temptation had somehow been widely resisted.

So it is possible, likely even, that the last-minute volte face came at her own instigation. That she’d had to have a quiet word with her advisors and let them know that if you try and keep out the people who are only there to laugh, then no one is going to turn up.