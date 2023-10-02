Liz Truss was questioned by reporters upon her arrival at the Conservative Party conference, with one asking if she was attending to “cause trouble”.

The former prime minister delivered a speech at the event on Monday 2 October.

As she made her way inside the building, someone was heard shouting: “Didn’t your plan for growth fail Ms Truss? Are you just here to cause trouble?”

The same voice then asks her: “Is Rishi Sunak getting it wrong?”

During Monday’s speech, Ms Truss bizarrely claimed that we “need more GB News” as she defended the channel.