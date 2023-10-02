Liz Truss bizarrely claims ‘we need more GB News’ at Tory Party conference

Liz Truss bizarrely claimed that “we need more GB News” as she opened her speech at Tory conference.

The former prime minister addressed Conservative Party members in Manchester on Monday 2 October, backing the news channel less than a week after Laurence Fox and presenter Dan Wootton were suspended after Fox made a series of remarks about political correspondent Ava Evans.

“In my view, we need more economic journalism, and we need more GB News,” Ms Truss said.

“Challenging the orthodoxy, broadcasting common sense and transforming our media landscape. So long may it continue.”