Louis Theroux’s tattoo idea should be ink-spiration for us all
The reasons for choosing tattoos vary as vastly as the personalities of the people involved, but they are all connected by themes of self-confidence and self-love, writes tattoo artist Dominique Holmes
Louis Theroux has shared a post on social media showing his partially missing eyebrows; a result of the alopecia which has affected his facial hair. Alongside the post, he asked for “advice” – and floated the idea of having his eyebrows tattooed back on.
The most surprising thing? For once, the comments section of a social media post (especially a post debating a possible act of tattooing) was actually a positive and inspiring place to visit.
A shock – I know. But people widely supported his idea (though we have no idea how seriously he meant it). Both alopecia sufferers and non-sufferers alike mentioned how great tattooing had been for their confidence. As a tattoo artist, I can tell you: it makes a change to be praised and congratulated for what we do.
