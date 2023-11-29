Jump to content

Louis Theroux’s tattoo idea should be ink-spiration for us all

The reasons for choosing tattoos vary as vastly as the personalities of the people involved, but they are all connected by themes of self-confidence and self-love, writes tattoo artist Dominique Holmes

Wednesday 29 November 2023 17:40
Comments
<p>Theroux has floated the idea of having his eyebrows tattooed back on</p>

Theroux has floated the idea of having his eyebrows tattooed back on

(Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Louis Theroux has shared a post on social media showing his partially missing eyebrows; a result of the alopecia which has affected his facial hair. Alongside the post, he asked for “advice” – and floated the idea of having his eyebrows tattooed back on.

The most surprising thing? For once, the comments section of a social media post (especially a post debating a possible act of tattooing) was actually a positive and inspiring place to visit.

A shock – I know. But people widely supported his idea (though we have no idea how seriously he meant it). Both alopecia sufferers and non-sufferers alike mentioned how great tattooing had been for their confidence. As a tattoo artist, I can tell you: it makes a change to be praised and congratulated for what we do.

