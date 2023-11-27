Louis Theroux shares alopecia health update as he asks fans for advice

British-American journalist and broadcaster Louis Theroux has shared he is losing more facial hair, including his eyebrows as he battles alopecia.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Theroux said: ““I’d like to know how I’m supposed to continue a career based largely on raising and lowering different eyebrows without any eyebrows!! #alopecia.

“I’m seriously thinking of getting them tattooed back on but it feels like a big step! Thoughts?”

He was inundated with support from many celebrities, including Davina McCall, who said: “Get it tattooed.”